Kelowna mayor celebrates 'good news' as some evacuation orders rescinded in B.C.'s Okanagan

Dozens of evacuation orders issued in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley have been downgraded to alerts as crews gain control of wildfires burning in the region.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced late Monday night that residents of several properties within the Westbank First Nation, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country can return home, however, individuals should still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Many areas still remain on evacuation alert, and a detailed map of affected properties is available online.

Speaking to CTV Morning Live on Tuesday, five days after declaring a state of emergency due to the wildfire, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas celebrated the positive development.

“The last few days have been on our side in regards to Mother Nature,” said Dyas. “It was good news last night.”

Some residents, however, received bad news late Monday when they were notified their properties were lost or damaged in the fire.

Dyas says five properties in Kelowna were destroyed while several in Lake Country suffered exterior damage.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said, commending the work of first responders who went into those communities.

“Thirty-two municipalities came together with over 500 firefighters in a period of 24 to 36 hours to put together a co-ordinated effort which saved, immensely, our communities in the Okanagan,” said Dyas, thanking the additional 40 RCMP officers who came into the valley.

He says there are still major safety concerns in areas that are still under and evacuation order, due to downed power lines on roads and the potential of fractured gas lines.

“We want to make sure that when individuals go back into their neighbourhoods, there’s not those hydro lines down and all those Fortis facilities, with regards to gas and electricity, are safe,” he said.

With Premier David Eby set to visit the fire-ravaged southern Interior, Dyas said the focus will be on next steps in the wildfire recovery process.

“There’s still a month of summer left, there’s been many communities throughout the province that have been hit, so what is moving forward from here?” Dyas said.