Kelly Ellard, now known as Kelly Sim, has had her day parole extended by six months and shows "high" potential of reintegration, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

Ellard was 15 when she brutally beat and drowned 14-year-old Reena Virk near a Victoria-area bridge in 1997.

She and several teens swarmed and tortured Virk, with one attacker putting out a cigarette on Virk's forehead. Ellard and a teenage boy followed Virk across the bridge, with Ellard holding Virk's head underwater until she drowned.

She has to abide by five conditions, including not consuming drugs or alcohol and avoiding any contact with any member of Virk's family.

According to the board, Ellard has taken more responsibility for her crimes and has a high chance of being reintegrated to society.

"The Board concurs with CSC and finds that your release will not, by reoffending, present an undue risk to society before the expiration of your sentence and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law abiding citizen," the board wrote in its decision on Jan. 8, 2019.

The Parole Board noted Ellard's difficult behaviour while first incarcerated and how she's changed.

"Your behaviour while incarcerated was problematic initially. You displayed negative attitudes, were uncooperative, abusive, and assaultive towards others and staff. You were caught with contraband and segregated on several occasions. You were involved in the drug subculture. File information indicates that in 2015 you demonstrated a complete shift in your behaviour. You did not incur any further institutional charges," the board wrote in their report.

According to the board, Ellard has taken more responsibility for her offences and has a high chance of being reintegrated to society.

Ellard was first granted day parole in November 2017, with her management team noting her openness and transparency with them.

Since then, Ellard has become a mother which the board says provides a strong motivation for her to abide by her parole conditions.