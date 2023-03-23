Karen's Diner pop-up promises Vancouverites terrible service
A restaurant in Vancouver will be temporarily transformed into Karen's Diner this spring in what's being billed as an "immersive dining experience" where customers can pay $55 for a burger, fries, a soda -- and terrible service.
The pop-up is set to open in May on Commercial Drive on the city's east side. The concept is a nod to the popular internet shorthand for difficult and entitled customers, the type to raise their voices and demand to see the manager.
"Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude. As Karen's Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable," a news release announcing the Vancouver launch says.
"Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential."
According to the diner's website, the pop-up has seen success in Australia and the UK. Other stops on the Canadian tour include Toronto and Victoria.
The actual food varies depending on the venue hosting the event. In Vancouver, people will have the choice of a beef burger, chicken sandwich or veggie burger. The ticket price includes a pop, but the participating restaurants also offer liquor service.
"Vegetarians, vegans, other annoying dietary requirements and non alcoholics (boringgg..) will all be catered for but don't expect Karen to be happy about it," the website says, also adding that children are allowed before 5 p.m. even though the staff "hate to see the selfish little stink-asses coming through the doors."
There has been controversy around the use of the term "Karen" in recent years, with some considering the label sexist (attempts to popularize a male equivalent have mostly fallen flat). It has no doubt also caused some discomfort to a few people actually named Karen.
For that, Karen's Diner has promised to provide just a little relief: The restaurant is offering all literal Karens a free drink, provided they bring ID.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
