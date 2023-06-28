Kamloops traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash

The Kamloops RCMP provided this photo of items seized from a vehicle on June 24, 2023. The Kamloops RCMP provided this photo of items seized from a vehicle on June 24, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener