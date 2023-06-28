Kamloops traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash
Mounties in Kamloops say they seized hundreds of grams of illicit drugs and arrested two people after a traffic stop on the weekend.
In a statement Tuesday, the Kamloops RCMP say officers pulled the vehicle over on Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. after it failed to stop before making a turn onto Lethbridge Avenue.
Police did not say what prompted the search of the vehicle, however, it produced "approximately three-quarters of a kilo" of suspected cocaine, meth and opioids as well as "paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking," according to the media release. Over $6,000 in cash was also seized, the statement continues.
The two people in the car have not been charged and were released from custody.
