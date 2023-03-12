Kamloops RCMP seek witnesses to morning shooting

A man in Kamloops was shot Sunday morning in what police describe as a "targeted" incident.

Authorities say first responders were called to the 1800 block of the East Trans Canada Highway around 8:25 a.m. for reports that someone had been struck by a vehicle.

"Further investigation revealed the victim was actually suffering from injuries consistent with gunshots," a media release from the Kamloops RCMP says, adding the victim was "known to police."

The man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police, who are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dashcam video to contact investigators.