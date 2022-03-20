Kamloops RCMP seek information on recent travels of white rental van after body found

Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help with a suspicious death investigation they announced on Friday.

In an update on the case Sunday, Kamloops RCMP released a photo of a white rental van. The wording of the update implies that the van is the vehicle in which a body was found Thursday night, but police refused to confirm that detail to CTV News.

"We are asking the public for assistance in helping us establish the vehicle's movements during this past week," said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe, of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit, in a news release.

"Please have a look at the van and its license plate. If you think you saw it or if you have dash cam or surveillance footage capturing it, please contact police as soon as possible."

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Monterey Place around 10 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a dead person inside a vehicle. Google Maps indicates that the area where the vehicle was found is a short cul-de-sac off of Hillside Drive in the city's west.

Mounties said they're looking for information on the van's travel in Kamloops and "surrounding rural areas and communities, including Barriere, Clearwater, Valemount, Savana, Cache Creek, and other spots along those corridors."

Police describe the vehicle as a white rental van with the B.C. licence plate PJ 9131. It is a 2020 GMC van with company markings and logos on it, police said.

Anyone with information on the case or the van's movements is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-8565.