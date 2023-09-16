Kamloops RCMP investigating motel shooting, related vehicle fire

Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after a shooting at a motel that was followed shortly by a "suspect vehicle fire."

Kamloops RCMP said in a statement that they were called to the motel in the 1300 block of Hugh Allan Drive around 2:35 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Frontline officers at the scene confirmed shots had been fired, but "no one present was injured," police said.

At 2:50 a.m., the suspect truck – a black Dodge Ram – was found on fire in the 2000 block of Tremerton Drive.

The two locations are less than three kilometres away from each other, according to Google Maps.

The suspect truck was reported stolen from a home on Belfour Drive around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Mounties said there are two suspects connected to the shooting, describing them as a man wearing "a black top, dark pants, and white shoes with orange on the back" and another man wearing "a black top, blue jeans, and black shoes with orange on the bottom."

The investigation remains in its early stages, police said, asking anyone who has video or information related to either the stolen vehicle, the shooting or the fire to contact them as soon as possible.

The Kamloops RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-828-3000. The file number is 2023-33666.