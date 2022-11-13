Kamloops RCMP hoping to reconnect with family of man found dead more than 30 years ago

Mounties in Kamloops say they have lost touch with the remaining relatives of a man found dead in the Thompson River more than 30 years ago. They're asking anyone related to him to get in touch so that they know who to contact if there are any developments in the case.

Raymond Haines was 34 years old when he was reported missing in September 1990. His last contact with his family was "a couple of weeks prior," according to a news release issued by Kamloops RCMP Thursday.

“Sadly, the majority of Raymond’s remains were located several months later on the south shore of the Thompson River," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release.

"A definitive cause of death was never determined."

Police shared a photo of Haines and asked anyone who recognizes him as a relative or knows anything about his death to contact them.

"Over the years, contact has been lost with Raymond’s remaining relatives," Evelyn said. “Police are looking to re-establish a connection in order to maintain communication on any updates or progress related to the investigation.”

The Kamloops detachment can be reached at 250-828-3000. The file number related to Haines' death is 1990-25634.