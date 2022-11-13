Kamloops RCMP hoping to reconnect with family of man found dead more than 30 years ago

Raymond Haines was 34 years old when he was reported missing in September 1990. (Kamloops RCMP) Raymond Haines was 34 years old when he was reported missing in September 1990. (Kamloops RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

In this photo taken using a drone, the Parliament buildings and Ottawa skyline are seen over the Alexandra Bridge as the sun sets, Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener