Kamloops nurse gets 3-month license suspension over communication fails, falsifying documentation

A Kamloops nurse has had her registration suspended for three months due to communication failures and documentation errors that occurred over a period of 2.5 years, according to the provincial regulator.

Wanda-Lee Lewis voluntarily agreed to the suspension of her licence as part of her consent agreement with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, which was officially approved on Feb. 11 by an inquiry committee panel.

In an online notice, BCCNM explained that the purpose of the agreement was to address practice issues that happened between May 2019 and November 2021.

“Failure to create accurate and timely documentation in patient medical records, or at all, on multiple occasions, and falsifying documentation,” are the issues of concern the college listed online.

According to the notice, when one resident was injured in a serious fall that required a transfer to hospital, Lewis failed to tell that resident’s family member.

The college also says Lewis lied about administering medication to a resident when she had not, and then attempted to cover her error by creating false documentation.

Lewis agreed to additional conditions on her nursing practice—including a limit prohibiting her from being the sole regulated health professional on duty, working night shifts, supervising nursing students or training new staff.

Once the suspension on her registration lifts, Lewis will be under indirect supervision for six months.

She’s also agreed to “remedial education in professionalism, ethics, documentation, medical administration, professional communication, conflict resolution, and person-centred care,” as part of her agreement with BCCNM.

The other conditions are a public reprimand, and a learning plan that Lewis is expected to develop and share with her employer and the college.