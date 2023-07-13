Kamloops murder suspect granted bail, released into custody of relatives

A former lawyer from Kamloops who is accused of first-degree murder has been released on bail.

Rogelio "Butch" Bagabuyo was arrested, charged and remanded into custody in May – 14 months after a body of the alleged victim, Mohd Abdullah, was found in a vehicle. The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that his release was ordered Wednesday.

According to Castanet, Bagabuyo has already surrendered his passport and will be under house arrest at the home of relatives, prohibited from contacting witnesses in the case, and banned from possessing weapons. Bail hearings are automatically subject to publication bans so no details about what the court heard can be reported.

Authorities, when announcing the murder charge, described the homicide investigation as "lengthy and in-depth," noting Abdullah was first reported missing when he did not show up for work at Thompson Rivers University, where he was a lecturer.

Three days later, his body was found in a vehicle and police said his death was being treated as suspicious. As part of the investigation, police released photos of a white rental van along with security video showing Abdullah walking in downtown Kamloops on the last day he was known to be alive.

One week after police found the body, Bagabuyo was charged with indignity to human remains in connection to the case, with the police at the time saying Bagabuyo was suspected of placing the body in a plastic bin.

That charge has since been stayed.

Police have never released information about what relationship – if any – the two men had.