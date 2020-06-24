VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which police responding to a false report had an altercation with a Kamloops man that left him seriously injured Tuesday night.

According to a news release from B.C. RCMP, officers were called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Newton Street in Kamloops around 10:45 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP were called to the scene for a report of a man chasing a woman with what appeared to be a firearm, police said.

When they arrived, officers called on the occupants of the home to come outside. A woman did so without incident, but a man "allegedly did not immediately exit," according to police.

In a separate news release, the Independent Investigations Office describes the individuals involved as residents of two separate suites in the building.

When the man did come out, "he allegedly refused to follow police direction," police said.

Officers shot the man with a "less-lethal" shotgun and used a police service dog to help take him into custody. The man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

"It has since been determined the initial disturbance call, including the allegations of the firearm were false, and no such incident had occurred," RCMP said in their release.

Kamloops RCMP are now investigating the call as a case of public mischief, police said.

Meanwhile, the IIO is investigating to determine whether police actions or inaction were responsible for the man's injuries.

The IIO is B.C.'s independent, civilian police oversight agency. It is tasked with investigating police-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

The IIO is asking anyone who saw, heard or recorded this incident in Kamloops to call its witness line at 855-446-8477.