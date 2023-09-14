Kamloops man charged with assault after dog walker dispute turns violent: RCMP

A Kamloops man is facing assault charges after a dispute between dog walkers allegedly turned violent Wednesday afternoon, according to Mounties.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to Westsyde's Centennial Park on Sandalwood Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a dog walker who had been assaulted and another who was threatened.

"Officers quickly arrived on scene, located and arrested a suspect nearby," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release Thursday, adding that he remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing scheduled Thursday afternoon.

Forty-year-old Benoit Jean Charron of Kamloops has been charged with one count of assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, two counts of assault and attempted theft.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-33299.