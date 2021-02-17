PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. -- A juvenile cougar has been shot by conservation officers in Metro Vancouver, but the search is still on for the animal's mother.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told CTV News they were called to Port Coquitlam Tuesday night for reports that a 14-year-old had been stalked.

It is unclear whether a dog may have also been involved.

People living near Cedar Drive and Chelsea Avenue reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing conservation officers near Hyde Creek around midnight.

A conservation officer told CTV News the cougar that was destroyed was a young male. The animal's mother has not yet been found.

Conservation officers have been looking for as many as four cougars in the area since last week that have been exhibiting unusual behaviour, including killing a pug puppy and attacking another small dog.

It's not known what has caused the animals to act aggressively.

Conservation officers are asking people to avoid the trail near Hyde Creek in Port Coquitlam, as well as the Port Coquitlam Dyke, as they continue the search.