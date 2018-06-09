Justify, a racehorse bred by a B.C. man, captured the elusive Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes Saturday

The strong chestnut thoroughbred kept ahead of the pack for the whole 2.4 kilometre race and galloped to a strong finish with jockey Mike Smith. Justify is the 13th horse ever to win the highest honour in North American horse racing.

Fans from the Lower Mainland's equestrian community gathered to cheer him on from the Derby Bar and Grill in Langley. Justify's win is especially exciting for them because he was bred by John Gunther of Langley at the farm he owns in Versailles, Ky.

Gunther and his daughter, Tanya, decided to breed the late racehorse Scat Daddy with their mare Stage Magic.

Lyle Johnson, who settled in to watch the race from a burgundy and gold upholstered booth, said Gunther's mare will probably be worth a lot more now that her colt has won the Triple Crown.

People at the Derby Bar and Grill hope this is just the beginning of big things for the local breeder and the sport in B.C.

Mark Johnson, another Langley horse racing fan, said he was looking forward to the Belmont because not one but two horses with connections to his hometown are running.

Vino Rosso, who placed fourth, was raised in the same paddock as Justify on Gunther's Kentucky farm.

"John lives here part time, and I know Tanya too. And they've done a great job," he said.

Gunther told CTV News on May 20 that he knew Justify was special from a young age because of his impressive size and fearless attitude.

He watched the three-year-old he bred win from a seat at the Belmont.

Those who know John say that he's an incredible man, and that Justify is an incredible athlete.

"He's such a high quality horse. He can place himself wherever he likes in the race and he'll probably stay out of trouble," Mark Johnson said.

Langley is "horse country," said Jim Filippone, and it's incredibly exciting to have a horse "right in our backyard" be thrust onto the international stage.

"The whole world is watching us," he said. "It doesn't get better than that."

Justify had a remarkable run with wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes that made him a 4-5 favourite heading into the 150th Belmont.

He did it!!!!! #Justify wins the Triple Crown!!!!! Langley crowd is pretty proud @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/ZiubCR0F1A — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) June 9, 2018

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and files from the Associated Press