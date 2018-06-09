Justify, a racehorse bred by a B.C. man, captured the elusive Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes on Saturday

The strong chestnut thoroughbred was ahead of the pack the whole way and galloped to a strong finish. He is the 13th horse ever to win the highest honour in American horseracing.

Fans from the Lower Mainland's equestrian community watched Justify’s win at the Derby Bar and Grill in Langley. It’s especially exciting for them because Justify was bred by John Gunther of Langley at the farm he owns in Versailles, Ky.

Justify's previous first place finishes at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness made him a 4-5 favourite heading into the 150th Belmont.

He did it!!!!! #Justify wins the Triple Crown!!!!! Langley crowd is pretty proud @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/ZiubCR0F1A — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) June 9, 2018

With files from the Associated Press