A family from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is caught up in the chaotic aftermath of Sunday's devastating earthquake in Indonesia, which killed dozens of people and left thousands more homeless.

Maple Ridge residents Jen Montgomery-Lay, her husband and their two kids were on the island of Lombok when the 7.0-magnitude quake struck, flattening buildings and collapsing bridges.

"It was just sheer panic," Montgomery-Lay told CTV News via video chat. "The walls were crumbling and everything was shaking so hard and so fast."

The hotel where they were staying, which Montgomery-Lay said is about 40 kilometres from the epicentre of the earthquake, was evacuated for most of Sunday night so staff could ensure it's was structurally sound.

Even once they were allowed back, a series of sometimes substantial aftershocks has made it difficult to find any rest.

"We're pushing about 40 hours without sleep," Montgomery-Lay said. "We've had more than 130 aftershocks, so it's been constant all day – just rumble after rumble."

The family said they are currently stranded on the island. While many tourists are flooding Indonesia's ferry terminals and airports in the hopes of finding a way back home, Montgomery-Lay and her husband are concerned about the effect it would have on their daughter, who has cancer.

"We don't have the luxury of going to the airport and waiting for hours on end," she said. "We're not sure she can handle that, so we are basically waiting for direction."

Montgomery-Lay said they have reached out to the Canadian Consulate, but were told there was nothing officials could do to help them yet.

Fortunately, they currently have shelter at their hotel and Montgomery-Lay said they feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the support they've already received. She said they are also heartbroken for 16 of the hotel staff who lost their homes.

Sunday’s earthquake was the second deadly quake to hit Lombok in a week. Officials on the island, which is less developed than neighbouring Bali, said some districts saw more than half their homes either destroyed or severely damaged.

The death toll currently sits at 98, but that number is expected to climb as the earthquake response continues.

