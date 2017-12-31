Police say slick conditions contributed to 12 vehicle pile-up on a Highway 91 exit ramp in Richmond Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle collision happened just before 9 a.m., when fog was still hanging over the Lower Mainland and black ice was forming on the roads.

"In my opinion, it was just the ice," Const. Niels Hermes with the Richmond RCMP told CTV News. "It was so bad on that ramp this morning that we could barely stand on it."

It started with one car that spun out on the Highway 91 eastbound ramp towards Knight Street northbound. The ramp has a slight grade and a curve, and the vehicle spun onto the grass.

The fire department responded, but more vehicles coming down the ramp also lost control on the ice. Some went into the cement barricades while others clunked into each other.

"It was just a chain reaction rear-ender," Hermes said. "The people that came around the curve, they just weren't able to deal with the black ice and they just started piling up on each other."

One person was sent to hospital for observation after their airbags deployed but Hermes said he hasn't heard of any "significant" injuries from the incident.

In his five years working in the traffic unit, he said this was the biggest collision he's ever responded to.

"It was just car, after car, after car for about 100 metres," he said.

In icy conditions like those on Sunday morning, having winter-rated tires in good condition can make a difference, Hermes said. Other than that, he advised drivers to slow down.