VANCOUVER -- Outbreaks of COVID-19 at five health care facilities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have been declared over, but officials are battling two new ones that emerged at private businesses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the news during a largely positive pandemic update on Tuesday, announcing just four new test-positive infections and zero additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in B.C. since late January to 2,601, while the death toll remains at 165.

Four of the outbreaks declared over were at care homes: Amica Edgemont Village, Royal Arch Masonic Home, Chartwell Willow Retirement Community and Eden Care Centre.

The fifth spread through the intensive care unit of Abbotsford Regional Hospital, resulting in 10 health care workers getting sick. Two of them ended up needing ICU treatment themselves.

"I'm just extremely pleased to say both of them were discharged home," Henry added. "(I'm) grateful for the care they received and for the whole team at Fraser Health and at Abbotsford who weathered that storm and carried each other through it."

Officials had no new infections to report among care home staff or health workers.

The new outbreaks were detected in the community, at New World Technologies and Maersk Distribution Canada Inc., both located in the Fraser Health region, but officials indicated there were not many cases connected to either incident.

"These are very small and once again this is a testament to how people are being very careful and vigilant," Henry said. "These were detected early and Fraser Health is working with the local businesses on site, actively investigating and assuring that we prevent further transmission."

Dix added that the continuing emergence of new outbreaks shows that British Columbians must

The most serious cases of COVID-19, indicated by the number of people hospitalized in intensive care units, also increased to eight, three more than were reported on Monday. Henry said that should serve as a reminder that "this can be a very devastating disease for some people."

There overall number of hospitalizations decreased by one, down to 31.

A total of 22 people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases across B.C. to 207, the lowest it's been since March 17.

