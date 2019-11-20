VANCOUVER - A Vancouver man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in two 2017 deaths.

A jury ruled Leonard Landrick is guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 57-year-old Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker.

Their bodies were found in Landrick's West End apartment building on July 9, 2017. Landrick was arrested that same day. He was 73 at the time.

The victims and Landrick all lived in the same building on Morton Avenue and all three knew each other.

When they died, McInnes was on the building's board and Croker was the building manager.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.