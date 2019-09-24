

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





The judge in the second-degree murder trial of a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters is now giving the jury final instructions before deliberations begin.

Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe. The bodies of the sisters were found in their beds in their father’s Victoria apartment on Christmas Day, 2017. Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

Berry has testified he was stabbed by an unknown attacker after taking the girls out sledding. The Crown’s theory is Berry killed his daughters Christmas morning, and then tried to kill himself, all of which he has denied.

The trial began in April, and is being live-streamed to a Victoria courthouse for public viewing.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.