Jurisdictions looking to decriminalize small amounts of drugs to curb overdose deaths
Some Canadian cities and provinces are trying to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs in their jurisdictions as thousands of people die of overdoses each year.
Since January 2016, almost 25,000 people have died from opioid-related causes, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which compiles the data from all provinces except Quebec.
As a crisis of opioid-related overdoses and deaths rages on in Canada, advocates have long been saying that decriminalization would help to reduce stigma associated with drug use and help save lives.
But even though calls for decriminalization have come from within the Liberal caucus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the 2021 federal election that it's not something his government is looking to bring in.
Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, jurisdictions can ask the federal government for exemptions to allow people to have small amounts of substances such as cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
Vancouver formally asked for that in May 2021.
British Columbia was the first province to make its own request, in November 2021. Toronto followed in January.
B.C.'s mental health and addictions minister, Sheila Malcolmson, said that is one of many steps the province is taking to “save lives in the toxic drug crisis.”
“The number of people that continue to lose their lives to toxic drug supply while using drugs alone, is all the evidence we need that stigma and shame are costing people their lives,” Malcolmson said.
A recent report from the B.C. coroners service showed that between January 2019 and January 2022, more than half of illicit drug toxicity deaths happen at home.
Malcolmson said stigma prevents people from getting help with addictions and shame pushes many to hide their addiction and use drugs alone. That means they risk dying alone.
“Addiction is not a criminal justice problem. It's a health-care problem,” Malcolmson said.
The coroner's report said 2,224 people died of suspected overdoses in B.C. in 2021, the most ever recorded in a year. That's up 26 per cent over 2020.
Malcolmson said responding to the overdose crisis will require multiple approaches.
“It's never going to be decriminalization alone. That alone will not save lives,” she said.
“But if we have the health-care supports for people to turn to, they don't feel the shame and stigma about drug use. They're willing to talk to their primary health care provider,” which can in turn help people get treatment or prescribed a safe supply.
“That's the link between decriminalization and other things that we're doing.”
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said she sees the city's request as a change in the approach to drug policy.
“The reality is that an approach that focuses or that involves criminalization, it actually leads to stigma and discrimination, which in fact, worsens the situation on the ground,” said de Villa.
Criminalizing those who use drugs can also put people in harm's way when they try to access harm reduction services, employment, and housing, de Villa said.
Mary Clare Zak is the managing policy director for the city of Vancouver, and she led the city's exemption request.
She said half the people who have drugs confiscated by police in the city right now are carrying less than the possession limits Vancouver wants to implement.
Its proposed thresholds for opioids would be two grams, cocaine at three grams, crack cocaine at one gram and amphetamine at 1.5 grams, according to the request submission.
Anyone found with less than these limits won't face charges and won't have the drugs taken away if there's no evidence of other offences such as trafficking.
“People who get their drugs confiscated, who are addicted to drugs, need to go out and find more drugs,” Zak said.
“And this could lead them to having to make a desperate purchase from a dealer or a source that's unknown to them, and put them at higher risk.”
So far Health Canada hasn't made decisions on any of the exemption requests, and says it won't comment on applications under review.
A spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the government recognizes the different approaches jurisdictions and organizations are taking and is working with its partners to find “innovative solutions.
“This is a process that requires some time,” de Villa said.
“My sense from Health Canada staff is they're being as helpful as they possibly can,” Zak said. “They tell us that things are still in play and in progress, and that they're having conversations.”
Malcolmson said her staff is also having active conversations with Health Canada about the B.C. application.
“It certainly is something we're calling for urgently,” said Malcolmson, noting that even if they get approval, it will take time to implement the changes.
“This is not just a flick of the light switch.”
Ending the opioid crisis is complex, but Zak said decriminalization is something governments can do to help quickly.
“Safe supply is hugely important. And it's going to take a long time, unless the minister has a magic wand to make some changes in stigma within the health system, stigma within regulatory bodies,” she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'
Federal budget the first important moment for NDP-Liberal pact, says finance critic
The NDP is watching to see that spending pledges made in a deal with the Liberals are honoured by the government in this week's federal budget, says a finance spokesman.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Six people were killed and 12 injured early Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl isn’t recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
breaking | Hungary's pro-Putin PM Orban claims victory in national vote
Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a partial vote count predicted a strong lead for his right-wing party.
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. However, legal experts say a prosecution of President Vladimir Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.
Live updates: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
What's happening in Ukraine today: Ukraine's prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.
Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.
Vancouver Island
-
'Theft and weapon complaint' preceded fatal incident involving RCMP in Campbell River, IIO says
B.C.'s police watchdog has released an initial description of the fatal incident that led to its deployment in Campbell River on Saturday.
-
Woman seen screaming for help inside van in Victoria, police say
Victoria police are asking for help identifying a woman reportedly seen screaming for help and attempting to open the door of a moving van in the city Saturday morning.
-
B.C. student robotics club defies expectations, going from underdogs to champions
Although they called themselves 'The Thunderbots,' the members of B.C.'s Spectrum School Robotics Club were definitely the underdogs.
Calgary
-
Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
Calgary churchgoers attend Sunday services and reflect on the Pope's apology
Churches from all denominations hosted services Sunday as both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Calgarians reflected on this week's historic papal apology to Canadian residential school victims and survivors.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
Auditor general identifies 'significant deficiencies' in Alberta's pesticide oversight and enforcement
Alberta's auditor general has found that legislation and oversight of pesticide use by Alberta's environment ministry are "not sufficient" to minimize the risk of improper use.
-
University of Alberta Golden Bears pick up bronze medal in national men's basketball
The University of Alberta men's basketball team have taken the bronze medal at the national U SPORTS championship.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
‘I miss him’: Family remembers man fatally struck by driver in Mimico
Kenneth Arkwell, one of the pedestrians fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mimico last week, was a happy man who had an active lifestyle.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Ford running as candidate in Ontario PC party
Toronto city councillor Michael Ford, the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is running as a candidate for his uncle's Ontario PC party.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
Grammys: Montreal's Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores best orchestral performance
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin was among multiple Canadian Grammy winners on Sunday, bringing home the award for best orchestral performance.
-
Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal metro
Two Montreal metro (STM) officers were injured during an intervention Saturday afternoon at the Snowdon metro station in the CDN-NDG borough.
Winnipeg
-
Dancing, dishcloths and Easter eggs: How Winnipeggers are continuing their support for Ukraine
It has been five weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, and Winnipeggers are continuing to show their support at solidarity events and grassroots fundraisers.
-
Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police
A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.
-
'Makes me feel happy': Manitoba family donates more than 500 books to rebuild school library
A Manitoba family is making sure students at a Winnipeg school damaged by a fire will have books to read once the library is rebuilt.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'
Regina
-
SUMA convention returns to Regina
After being held virtually for the past two years, the 2022 Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention is back in Regina.
-
Regina Humane Society sets 'ambitious' target for 34th annual telethon
The Regina Humane Society hopes to raise $75,000 in its three-hour telethon on Sunday.
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick health-care workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
London
-
Grassroots effort to bring Ukrainians to Middlesex County
“In these terrible times, that we are facing right now. This is crisis, human crisis, so thank you so much.”
-
‘We’re going to build something out of love’: Sarnia community rebuilds inclusivity pride structure after vandalism
On Thursday evening, members of Diversity Ed, a non-profit organization, were told that their inclusivity pride flag structure made out of perishable cans was damaged in the Lambton Mall.
-
Western University community takes to Thames River for clean-up
More than 40 people from the Western University community participated in a clean-up Sunday near the Thames River.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69 closed near Britt
Highway 69 is closed in both directions following a collision Sunday evening
-
Highway 17 double fatality near Massey
Saturday night collision on Highway 17 a double fatality.
-
New Mushkegowuk Grand Chief wants to 'see some action' from Pope Francis
The new Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, Alison Linklater, has been busy meeting with the chiefs of the seven First Nations she represents.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines, Ukrainian flees to Kitchener, reaction to Pope's apology: Top stories of the week
Possible trouble for an airline that flies out of Waterloo Region, a Ukrainian woman who fled with her two daughters to Kitchener, and reaction to the Pope's apology from Brantford's former residential school round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
'Unforgettable for us': Stratford swans released in front of smaller crowd
The swans in Stratford returned to the Avon River on Sunday, but in front of a smaller crowd than usual.