

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A B.C. judge has granted the NDP's request for a recount in a riding won by fewer than 200 votes in the federal election.

Conservative candidate Nelly Shin won the riding of Port Moody- Coquitlam on Oct. 21 by 153 votes over NDP challenger Bonita Zarrillo. Liberal candidate Sara Badiei finished in third place 1,160 votes behind Shin.

Zarrillo says a judge granted the recount request on Tuesday.

“I think it’s important because people expect their vote will count,” said Zarrillo.

The NDP says it asked for the recount because the gap between Shin and Zarrillo had narrowed since election night, when the first- and second-place finishers were separated by more than 300 votes. Data from Elections Canada also shows more than 500 ballots were rejected in the riding.

“This is really about people,” Zarrillo said. “This is really about people and making sure that every single valid vote is counted.”

Zarrillo says the recount will take place on Nov. 6, 7 and 8.

While the results were tight, it was not close enough to trigger an automatic recount from Elections Canada, which would only happen if the difference between the winning candidate and runner up is less than 0.1 per cent of total votes.

Recounts have also been requested by the Bloc Quebecois in two Quebec ridings that were won by the Liberals. The Bloc has requested recounts in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga and a riding in Quebec City.