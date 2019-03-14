

CTV Vancouver





A U.S. federal judge has granted Lori Loughlin permission to return to the Vancouver area for filming.

The "Full House" star, who is among dozens of wealthy parents accused in the college admissions cheating case, surrendered to authorities in Los Angeles Wednesday and was released hours later on US$1 million bond.

Judge Steve Kim said Loughlin can only travel throughout the continental U.S. and parts of British Columbia, where she's been working on the Hallmark Channel series "When Calls the Heart."

Loughlin is charged with mail fraud and honest service mail fraud in the alleged bribery scheme. Authorities allege she and her husband paid US$500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither was a rower.

Loughlin has not responded publicly to the allegations, and didn't speak in court Wednesday except to give one-word answers to the judge's questions.

With files from The Associated Press