VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered the owner of two derelict logging barges to remove them from the province's Central Coast.

The barges are disintegrating and sinking into the ocean after they drifted 300 metres south of where they were being stored, and their owners have ignored repeated orders from the provincial government to remove the barges, Justice Robin Baird wrote in the Dec. 13 judgment.

The vessels, the Colleen Z and the Meldella, are owned by a company called B&B Barges. The directors of the company are William Baumel and Mark Butler, who are also the directors of a logging company called Twenty Ten Timber Products Ltd.

Baird wrote that the barges were last in use in 2016 and 2017, one as a place for logging workers to sleep, and the other used as a floating cookhouse and dining hall. In 2018, they were towed to Donkey Cove on Klik Island near the town of Bella Bella.

The barges were supposed to be stored and maintained by Ivan De Bagheera, who owned a "floating installation" in Donkey Cove. But De Bagheera had no permit for the installation, Baird wrote, and when he applied for a provincial permit, was told he was unlikely to get the permit unless the barges were removed.

"Thereafter the barges somehow became detached from Mr. De Bagheera's installation and ran aground 300 metres to the south, where they remain to this day," Baird wrote in his judgment.

B&B Barges argued that De Bagheera was at fault for the barges' condition, but De Bagheera did not file pleadings, respond to the province's court application or attend the Nov. 26 hearing in Nanaimo.

Since the location and the condition of the barges came to the attention of the province, B&B has failed to comply with multiple removal orders and has failed to pay fines for non-compliance, Baird wrote.

At the Nov. 26 hearing, B&B Barges argued that the judge should dismiss the application because the company can't afford to move the barges. Instead, the company argued, the province should pay for the removal of the derelict vessels and then pursue B&B for repayment.

Baird rejected B&B's "plea of poverty." The judge noted that in March 2019, Baumel and Butler's other company, Twenty Ten Timber, paid a $280,000 deposit for a new timber sale licence.

"The public has the right to expect that forestry companies will conduct their operations responsibly, including cleaning up after themselves," Baird wrote, "and that public funds will not be expended to correct the manner of trespass and nuisance conceded in this case – wrongful conduct, that is, by private enterprise – except in case of emergency or as a last resort."

Baird granted a mandatory injunction and ordered B&B Barges to remove the barges before the end of January.

The B.C. government has been trying to tackle the problem of derelict vessels left to sink and rot in provincial waterways. An estimated 1,400 abandoned boats are littered along B.C.'s coast.

In July 2019, the federal government passed the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, which makes it illegal to abandon boats in Canadian waters and increases the fines that can be levied on people or companies that don't comply with the act.