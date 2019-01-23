Judge orders bail for Wade Skiffington
Wade Skiffington is seen in a court sketch by Jane Wolsak in Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7, 2018. His son, Ian, is seated behind him.
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 10:32AM PST
A judge has ordered Wade Skiffington to be released on bail, after spending 17 years in jail.
Skiffington had admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend in Richmond 25 years ago in a "Mr. Big" sting.
He claimed police had missed potential evidence and that he had been scared into confessing to the murder.