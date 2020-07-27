VANCOUVER -- ICBC now appears firmly in the crosshairs of a class-action lawsuit related to a series of shootings and arsons targeting people whose personal information was accessed and sold by an employee of the Crown corporation.

Late last week, a judge dismissed an ICBC motion to include the former employee and others found guilty of the crimes as defendants in the civil lawsuit.

The crime spree targeting people associated to the Justice Institute of B.C. included 14 arsons and four shootings in 2011.

Candy Rheaume, an ICBC employee at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a computer after admitting to looking up personal information and selling it.

She was given a suspended sentence and 40 hours of community service.

Vincent Cheung received a sentence of more than 13 years for the shootings and arsons, which the court heard were motivated by paranoid delusions.

The class action lawsuit includes 13 of the victims terrorized by those crimes, and was initially filed back in 2012.

ICBC is a plaintiff in its own lawsuit against Rheaume, Cheung and others alleged to have participated in their crimes.

No dates for trial have been set in either of the civil cases.