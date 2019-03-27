

CTV Vancouver





TransLink says the medical emergency at Joyce-Collingwood SKyTrain Station has been cleared and service is returning to normal.

More to come...

Previous story: TransLink is warning commuters to expect delays on the Expo Line as they deal with a medical emergency at the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain Station.

The transit provider hasn't said what the emergency is about, but Joyce-Collingwood has been closed and no trains are stopping at the station.

The Expo Line is still running from Waterfront to Nanaimo stations, and from Metrotown to Production or King George.

TransLink said a shuttle train has been set up to transport passengers between Nanaimo and Metrotown stations.

The Millennium Line has not been a ffected, but a separate issue also temporarily caused major headaches for commuters on the Canada Line. TransLink said a stalled train forced it to halt service between Bridgeport Station and Marine Drive Station.

Service was not affected between Bridgeport and Brighouse stations, or from YVR all the way to Waterfront, and a bus bridge was set up to transport affected passengers.

Canada Line service has since resumed as normal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.