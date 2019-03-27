

TransLink is warning commuters to expect delays on the Expo Line as they deal with a medical emergency at the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain Station.

The transit provider hasn't said what the emergency is about, but Joyce-Collingwood has been closed and no trains are stopping at the station.

The Expo Line is still running from Waterfront to Nanaimo stations, and from Metrotown to Production of King George.

TransLink said a shuttle train has been set up to transport passengers between Nanaimo and Metrotown stations.

Meanwhile, a separate issue has caused major headaches for commuters on the Canada Line. TransLink said a stalled trail forced it to halt service between Bridgeport Station and Marine Drive Station.

A bus bridge was set up to get passengers between the two.

Service was not affected between Bridgeport and Brighouse stations, or from YVR all the way to Waterfront.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.