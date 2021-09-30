Jongilpoom brand enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued by Covic International Trading Inc. for its Jongilpoom brand enoki mushrooms due to possible Listeria contamination.
Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that can make people very sick.
The product was sold in 200-gram packages in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased.
There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.
Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled and symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.
