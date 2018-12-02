

Emad Agahi, CTV Vancouver





It’s the day many kids and even some adults look forward to all year, a chance to see the man in the red suit up close and personal at the annual Santa Claus parade.

For the thousands in attendance, it's also an official start to the holiday season.

Many arrived early to get a good spot along the parade route on Georgia and Howe Streets.

"We had to get our blankets ready," said Caylin, a 10-year-old from Surrey attending the parade with her mom.

Parade organizers said more than 50 marching bands, choirs, festive floats, and community groups took part.

Meanwhile, police cars and Vancouver Police Department officers stood by, blocking off surrounding streets.

Translink also offered peak hour service on the Expo, Millennium and Canada Line during the hours before and after the event.

According to parade organizers, an estimated 300,000 people attend the annual event each year.