Almost two months after being ousted from the federal Liberal caucus, Jody-Wilson Raybould has announced she plans to seek re-election later this year as an independent.

Speaking in her Vancouver Granville riding on Monday, the former attorney general said she wants to remain in government to press for less partisanship and more cross-party co-operation.

"We sometimes hear that politics is a team sport, that politics is a blood sport," Wilson-Raybould said. "I do believe in the importance of a strong team, but I'm not sure that there has to be any blood involved. And it is far too serious a business to call it a sport – after all, it is the lives of people and our future that is at stake."

The Member of Parliament said she has received more than 15,000 emails, letters and other messages since speaking out against her own party during the SNC-Lavalin scandal earlier this year, with many encouraging her to press forward.

"The overwhelming message I received was clear," she said. "That partisanship is trumping principle. That exclusion is trumping inclusion. And the lack of diversity of voices was simply unacceptable, and there was too much power in the centre."

She acknowledged the additional challenges of running as an independent – candidates who belong to recognized parties are given additional supports in the Canadian electoral system – but said she believes going it alone during the 2019 election is "the best way to transform our political culture."

She previously met with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, triggering speculation that she might switch parties. Despite her decision to remain independent, Wilson-Raybould praised May and the party for their commitment to climate change.

"On this issue in particular I see my friend and colleague Elizabeth May and the Green Party of Canada as natural and necessary allies," she said. "Climate change is the issue of our generation and we need to move the conversation forward and develop a plan that is non-partisan, multigenerational, one that will survive the life of any government."

Another of Wilson-Raybould's political allies, Jane Philpott, also revealed Monday that she will be seeking re-election as an independent.

Philpott, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus as well after criticizing the party's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, announced her decision to supporters in her riding of Markham-Stouffville, Ont.

"We're going to do it together," Philpott said.

