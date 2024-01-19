Jim Rutherford signs three-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER
    File photo: Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford smiles during his first news conference since being hired by the NHL hockey team, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck File photo: Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford smiles during his first news conference since being hired by the NHL hockey team, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The Vancouver Canucks have signed president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford to a three-year extension.

    Rutherford was named president of hockey operations and interim general manager on Dec. 9, 2021, four days after general manager Jim Benning was fired. Patrik Allvin was hired as GM on Jan. 26, 2022.

    The front office has presided over a major turnaround for the Canucks (30-11-4) who entered Friday first overall in the NHL standings, one point ahead of the Boston Bruins.

    Vancouver's surprising improvement in form has coincided with Quinn Hughes' surge in offensive output, with the blueliner sitting tied for first for points by a defenceman.

    The Canucks had made the playoffs just once in eight seasons heading into 2023-24.

    Rutherford, a 74-year-old native of Beeton, Ont., was general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014 to 2021 and led the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and '17.

    He was also Carolina's GM for 20 years, and saw the Hurricanes win the Cup in 2006.

    A former NHL goaltender, Rutherford was named the league's general manager of the year in 2016 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category in 2019.

    The Canucks play the second of a five-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

