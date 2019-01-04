

CTV Vancouver

JFL Northwest

February 14 - 23

Various Venues

JFLNorthwest.com

For its fourth consecutive year, JFL NorthWest, presented in association with SiriusXM, promises to deliver larger-than-life laughs as it unites today’s funniest comedy stars from February 14 – 23, 2019.

This year’s festival will provide Vancouverites and guests to the city with top-of-the-line comedy content, ranging from stand-up performances, to live podcast recordings, to improv, to sketch and breakout performances from the SiriusXM’s Best of the West series! For the second time at JFL NorthWest, the Vancouver Just For Laughs Film Festival is back with even more film screenings, red carpets, shorts, and panels. But wait… the fun doesn’t end there! The fan-favourite, multi-day Block Party, will be the outdoor hub of this year’s Festival, featuring games, live music, food trucks and many more surprises. To get in on all the action, single tickets and 3-show passes for JFL NorthWest are on sale at JFLNorthWest.com.

Get social with JFL Northwest on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook!