

CTV Vancouver





Basketball star Jeremy Lin made a surprise appearance at the Union Gospel Mission's annual Easter dinner on Saturday where he served hot meals to Vancouver's less fortunate.

The Brooklyn Nets forward helped serve ham, scalloped potatoes, pie and ice cream to more than 3,000 people.

"It's been a lot of fun," he said. "I'm leaving next week but I wanted to find opportunities to serve the community. I feel like they've done a lot."

The NBA star, who inspired the "Linsanity" sensation in 2012, is also a devout Christian and is known for helping out local charities.

He's been in Vancouver for the past six months receiving rehabilitation therapy in Burnaby for an injury.

"I'm out here doing something big with my career trying to get my body right," he said. "It's nice to get some perspective and not be so immersed in the NBA life."

Beside Lin stood UGM volunteer and client Chloe Milne, who has previously been homeless and experienced an overdose. She said it was a blessing to be at the Easter dinner, and having Lin there made it even better because she's been an NBA fan since childhood.

"I just think it's so great for him to be here and give some attention to what's happening in Vancouver with homelessness and the fentanyl crisis," she said.

Lin had a message for fans before he left.

"Don't ever judge anybody, because you could easily be in their shoes," he said. "If I didn't grow up with my parents … or I had a different set of circumstances, who's to say anything would look any differently than anybody else's story."

He finished the day by going to a Vancouver Canucks game.