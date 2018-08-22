

CTV Vancouver





A man who was repeatedly Tasered earlier this year following a jaywalking incident in Vancouver has launched a lawsuit against the city.

Jamiel Moore-Williams, a former University of British Columbia football player, was the subject of a violent arrest captured on cellphone camera in February.

Two Vancouver police officers are under criminal investigation as a result. Moore-Williams was charged with obstruction and ticketed for jaywalking.

Seven months later, he's suing the city for damages. In court documents filed earlier this month, the 22-year-old personal trainer says he was unfairly targeted because of his physical size and the colour of his skin.

Two days after Moore-Williams was Tasered, the Vancouver Police Department's deputy chief defended the actions of his officers, saying the arrest was legally justified. He said the incident had escalated because Moore-Williams was confrontational, and that race did not play a factor.

Moore-Williams' notice of civil claim, however, says Williams suffered extreme humiliation and embarrassment, as well as loss of dignity and privacy, as a result of the incident. It claims he suffered permanent damage to his hands, arm, neck and back.

The documents say he was hit with a Taser between seven and 14 times, after being kicked and hit in the head and body by other officers. As a result of what the suit describes as physical, psychological and emotional trauma, he's seeking damages of an undisclosed amount.

The city has yet to file a response.