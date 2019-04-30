Alberta’s new premier and his newly minted energy minister will be providing an update on the province’s plan to restrict energy exports on Wednesday. That’s a day after Jason Kenney had initially promised to enact a controversial bill that would put Alberta in a position to choke energy shipments to B.C.

While campaigning ahead of the provincial election, a riled up Jason Kenney told United Conservatives he was ready to take B.C. to task over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, including turning off the taps, as he slammed Rachel Notley’s government for passing a bill but not making it law.

After winning the election, Kenney told reporters Bill 12 Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act would be proclaimed, after cabinet met. Ahead of that meeting, the UCP leader wouldn’t say exactly what his plans were, citing cabinet confidentiality.

“We will obviously keep our electoral commitment to proclaim Bill 12, just stay tuned,” said Kenney in Edmonton in response to a question about the timing of that action. He also added, “…it's not our intention to reduce shipments or turn off the tap at this time. We simply want to demonstrate that our government is serious about defending the vital economic interests of Alberta."

In Victoria, government lawyers are ready for a court challenge as soon as the law is proclaimed. A previous legal battle ended with a loss for B.C., as a judge deemed the challenge was premature as the bill hadn’t become law yet.

B.C.’s environment minister pointed out premier John Horgan had reached out to his counterpart already.

“We want to have a productive working relationship on issues we have in common,” said George Heyman. “I don't think they'll be any immediate impact on gas prices if ever.”

Some analysts have suggested gas prices could spike and surpass $2/litre if Alberta were to actually use the law.

B.C. is currently experiencing record-smashing costs at the pump and the Horgan government is facing increasing pressure to detail what it could do to help weary drivers after the premier said his deputy minister was looking at whether the province had options to provide relief.

Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage are scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. MST on Wednesday.