Jamie Bacon denied bail as he awaits trial in April
Heavily armed police arrest Jamie Bacon outside his Abbotsford, B.C. in this April 2009 file photo. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 9:46AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 10:53AM PST
VANCOUVER - A British Columbia judge has denied bail to Jamie Bacon, who is accused of counselling the murder of an individual.
Bacon's lawyer has said he pleaded not guilty to the charge and he is scheduled to have his trial heard by a jury in April.
Justice Catherine Wedge of the B.C. Supreme Court placed a publication ban on the arguments as well as on the reasons for her decision.
Last month, a judge stayed charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Bacon stemming from a separate incident that involved the killing of six people in a Surrey, B.C., apartment in 2007.
Justice Kathleen Ker sealed most of her reasons for staying the charges.
The Crown has filed leave to appeal on the stay and is asking the B.C. Court of Appeal to order a new trial.
