

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A preliminary hearing has resumed in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

The hearing is taking place in Toronto and will determine whether the case goes to trial.

Hoggard, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

He has asked for his case to be heard by a jury if it goes to trial.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing as well as any information that could identify the two complainants in the case.

Hoggard was arrested and charged last summer after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.