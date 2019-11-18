NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A residential street in New Westminster is behind police tape after a shots fired call Sunday night that prompted a major response from police and left a woman injured, according to neighbours.

Officers say they were called to Osborne Street near 2nd Avenue, in the Glenbrooke North area, around 7:30 p.m.

By the time officers arrived they say a suspect had fled the area.

Neighbour Jesse Kiss says he looked out his window shortly after the incident started and saw police flooding his street and an injured woman on a stretcher.

"There was a paramedic, they took a lady out, who was moaning," Kiss said. "She was in pain."

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that two ambulances were dispatched to the area Sunday night and one person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Neighbours say the home at the centre of the investigation has been visited by police in the past for various issues.

"I personally feel safe, but it’s disturbing," Kiss noted, when asked about safety concerns in the area. "I hope she’s okay."

Michelle Falcone says she knew something was wrong when she heard sirens. When she looked outside later in the evening she says a police dog was searching the neighbourhood and there appeared to be an officer from the emergency response team in her yard.

"It was really scary. I did ask out the window if everything was okay, and they just said 'just please stay in your home,'" Falcone said.

In a news release, New Westminster police called the incident a "targeted, isolated event."

"Investigators are speaking with witnesses and other parties who may be involved," Sgt. Josh Hooker said.

Police have not provided any kind of suspect description.

They are urging people with information to contact investigators.