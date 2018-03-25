

For the third year in a row, Gary Robbins put on an inspiring performance at Tennessee's Barkley Marathons – but he once again failed to finish the notoriously gruelling race.

The ultramarathon runner from North Vancouver was nearly 100 kilometres into the 160-kilometre event Sunday when he fell just 12 minutes short of the cutoff to keep going. He had already been running through mountainous terrain and sometimes punishing weather conditions for 36 hours.

Michael Doyle, editor-in-chief of Canadian Running Magazine, was in Tennessee for the race and said the disappointing finish was painful to watch.

"It was heartbreaking," Doyle said. "As a journalist you want to be a dispassionate observer, but in this case you just can't help but to cheer for Gary."

No one else finished, either – a testament to the unforgiving nature of the Barkley Marathons, which has only been completed 18 times by 15 people in its 30-year history.

The race is known for its borderline sadistic conditions. It consists of a 32-kilometre loop located in steep backcountry outside Wartburg that must be completed five times, giving runners 12 hours per loop.

Would-be runners must write an essay for entry, and are sent a "letter of condolence" if accepted. On race day, the event begins with a ceremonial cigarette smoking.

"It's a totally mind-boggling, crazy, crazy event," Doyle said. "It's unlike any other sporting event."

For the past three years, Robbins's goal has been to become the first Canadian to finish the race. Sadly, each year has ended in disappointment.

In 2017, he made it to the finish line but was six seconds past the 60-hour time limit. Regardless, his tenacity and endurance earned him the respect and admiration of runners across the country.

This year, Robbins's parents flew to Tennessee from Newfoundland to watch his attempt.

Unfortunately, Doyle said the cards were stacked against this year's runners from the outset, when a bad storm hit the course.

"This was maybe the worst weather night that they'd ever seen at the race," he said. "Driving rain, 25 mile an hour wind out on the mountain, apparently some icy conditions on the side of the really steep mountains, and thunder and lightning."

Despite once again failing to reach his goal, Robbins was characteristically gracious at the end of his attempt.

"Everyone was very emotional, some people were crying," Doyle said. "When he came into camp he was kind of consoling everybody else and cracking jokes."

Robbins hasn't spoken publicly since his attempt, and it's unclear if he will make a fourth attempt.

