'It still hasn't sunk in': Coquitlam lottery winner still can't believe her luck

VAncouver -

It took four scans of her Lotto 6/49 ticket before Violeta Santos finally believed what she was seeing.

The Coquitlam woman had won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the lottery's July 21 draw.

"I couldn't believe it," Santos said in a news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

"I always wanted to win big and hoped to win big, but I was surprised that I did."

The odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million prize vary depending on the number of tickets sold for that particular draw. The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 grand prize are one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC.

Now that she's $1 million richer, Santos told BCLC she plans to do some renovations on her home.

She also plans to share some of her prize with family and save some of it for travel and retirement.

“It still hasn’t sunk in," Santos told BCLC. "It feels good though.”