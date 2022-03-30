'It's still so surreal': B.C. Indigenous youth delegate preparing to meet Pope

Taylor Behn-Tsakoza never imagined she’d be part of a delegation of Indigenous people and residential school survivors travelling from Canada to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

"It’s still so surreal, it’s like, 'Wow, a small town girl from Northern B.C. was chosen to be part of this,'" she said from her hotel room ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

As the only official youth delegate, the 26 year old from the Fort Nelson First Nation will be the final member of the group to address the Pope. Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.

"In my speech, I do talk about being an inter-generational survivor. I never attended the schools, but I still feel and suffer the effects every single day, so I do touch on that a bit," Behn-Tsakoza said.

In her time with the Pope, she also plans to focus on the Doctrine of Discovery, which was issued by the church in 1493 and gave European settlers license to claim land that wasn’t populated by Christians.

"It really just fed this narrative that our culture and our people were just in the way," Behn-Tsakoza said.

She will ask Pope Francis to renounce that doctrine and issue a new Papal Bull, a type of public decree from the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

She suggests it could say in part “Indigenous people are worthy, and their culture, language and who they are as people is just as good as any one else, and in this case, European settlers.”

As for an official apology, Behn-Tsakoza is hopeful one will be made, but she doesn’t think it should be made while the delegation is in Rome.

"I think when he hears our stories, when he hears the reality of that Indigenous people in Canada face every day, he's going to be compelled to say the words ‘I’m sorry.’ And it has to be done on Canadian soil. We know that, and he knows that,” she said.

The 26 year old admits she is nervous, and has “a lot of feelings” ahead of the meeting.

“He is a head of state of one of the biggest institutions in the world, and he does have a lot of influence,” Behn-Tsakoza said.

But she is ready to be part of the historic event.

"I’m just so honoured and grateful to be the youth delegate."