'It's still happening': 33rd annual Women's Memorial March draws thousands

Thousands of people gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday for the 33rd annual Women's Memorial March.

The march is held every year on Feb. 14 to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and trans people. It began in 1992 to honour an Indigenous woman who was killed on Powell Street in Downtown Vancouver.

Decades later, a national inquiry looked into this crisis and created 231 calls to action.

While there has been some progress, it's been too slow for those who have been touched by loss.

Angela Thomson attended the march. Her sister, as well as her sister’s niece, died only a few blocks away from one another in Vancouver.

“It’s still happening,” Thomson said. “Women and sisters are still missing and here we are in 2024. Something’s got to be done.”

‘Really hits close to home’

"To the families and friends of those taken, we grieve with you and hold you in our thoughts. The loss of a loved one is devastating," Premier David Eby said in a statement Wednesday.

"The pervasiveness of violence against women must be addressed and the cycle of violence must end."

Families held banners and signs with the faces of their loved ones who died or went missing, as marchers paused to commemorate where women were last seen or found.

“The march really hits close to home,” Renae Lindley said. “I’ve had friends unfortunately that have been lost. A couple on the east end, so it really hits close."

For 33 years, the march has been a place to grieve but also to heal—a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

“It’s momentum,” Lindley said. “It’s what we need.”