'It's still happening': 33rd annual Women's Memorial March draws thousands
Thousands of people gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday for the 33rd annual Women's Memorial March.
The march is held every year on Feb. 14 to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and trans people. It began in 1992 to honour an Indigenous woman who was killed on Powell Street in Downtown Vancouver.
Decades later, a national inquiry looked into this crisis and created 231 calls to action.
While there has been some progress, it's been too slow for those who have been touched by loss.
Angela Thomson attended the march. Her sister, as well as her sister’s niece, died only a few blocks away from one another in Vancouver.
“It’s still happening,” Thomson said. “Women and sisters are still missing and here we are in 2024. Something’s got to be done.”
‘Really hits close to home’
"To the families and friends of those taken, we grieve with you and hold you in our thoughts. The loss of a loved one is devastating," Premier David Eby said in a statement Wednesday.
"The pervasiveness of violence against women must be addressed and the cycle of violence must end."
Families held banners and signs with the faces of their loved ones who died or went missing, as marchers paused to commemorate where women were last seen or found.
“The march really hits close to home,” Renae Lindley said. “I’ve had friends unfortunately that have been lost. A couple on the east end, so it really hits close."
For 33 years, the march has been a place to grieve but also to heal—a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.
“It’s momentum,” Lindley said. “It’s what we need.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade; 1 person killed
Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Rafah assault
The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.
Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump because he's 'more experienced and predictable'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump.
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
Passengers throw punches onboard mid-air flight to Hawaii
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction
Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York’s highest court appeared torn at oral arguments Wednesday about potentially overturning the landmark #MeToo-era verdict.
Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges stayed in massive drug case marred by Victoria police misconduct
Drug charges have been stayed against three men who Victoria’s police chief once described as being “at the top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in British Columbia.” The investigation that led to their arrest and a $30-million seizure of drugs, guns and cash is stained by police misconduct.
-
Victoria condo fire temporarily displaces dozens of people
Sixty people have been temporarily displaced by an overnight condo fire in Victoria – and some of the owners say they’ve been told they could be out of their home for a year.
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
Calgary
-
'Punching for my life': Calgary man recounts cougar attack in Banff National Park
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
-
Calgary vendors see signs of potential engagement boom
Many couples who got together after pandemic restrictions lifted are hitting a relationship milestone, and the local wedding industry is starting to see the impacts of a potential engagement boom.
-
First responders rescue injured worker from S.E. Calgary construction site
First responders rescued a worker who fell into a large hole at a construction site in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
Why 'soulmates' might hurt your love life, and what to do with your exes
An Edmonton researcher is working to debunk the "soulmate myth," saying the key to a happy relationship is choosing someone rather than finding "the one."
-
Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw
Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.
Toronto
-
Toronto council votes to restore full police increase, save windrow clearing as part of budget which will see 9.5 per cent tax increase
Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget was left largely intact when it went to council Wednesday, barring several key amendments, including a restoration of the police budget approved by the Toronto Police Services Board and money to save a windrow-clearing program.
-
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
-
Rent for one-bedrooms in Toronto dropped slightly since January: report
Though Toronto still boasts the third-priciest rent in the country, the cost has slightly dwindled since January.
Montreal
-
Education minister wants answers after alleged bullying incident at Quebec school
A father has been charged with assault and uttering threats after he allegedly went after his son's apparent bully in a confrontation outside a high school about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
McGill student union cancels meeting with Anthony Housefather over views on Israel-Hamas war
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is speaking out after the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute because of his views on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
'We're still trying to have justice': March in Montreal for murdered, missing Indigenous women and girls
Several Montrealers marched through the streets Wednesday night to demand justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S).
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police
A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.
-
Silica sand mine project to bring hundreds of jobs to Selkirk
A silica sand project near Hollow Water First Nation is moving forward, leading to hundreds of new jobs.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union, province trade blame on stalled bargaining talks
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's education minister are accusing each other of walking away from the bargaining table.
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. classroom pilot project raises concerns for parents, advocates
Parents and advocates are voicing their disapproval of a recent classroom pilot project – which they claim isolates students with disabilities.
Atlantic
-
Two youths face charges of conspiracy to commit murder: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
-
P.E.I. becomes first-ever NHL travel destination
Prince Edward Island is the first-ever Official Travel Destination of the NHL.
-
Crews searching for ice sailor in Shediac Bay area, N.B.
Search and rescue crews are looking for a 64-year-old man from New Brunswick in the Shediac Bay area.
London
-
Students on board bus during collision, no injuries reported
Huron County OPP responded to a close call Wednesday afternoon after an ATV collided with a school bus.
-
International student community in mourning after crash north of London claims two
CTV News has learned that the ten passengers involved in Tuesday's crash were international students from Fanshawe College in London and Conestoga College in Kitchener.
-
London to consider banning graphic anti-abortion posters from public view
Posters of aborted fetuses displayed along London, Ont. streets have sparked counter-protests and confrontations, but soon city council will consider banning the public display of certain graphic images.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
-
Conestoga College student killed in crash near London
Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.
-
Regional councillor calls living situation 'inhumane' for Conestoga College's international students
A Waterloo Region councillor is criticizing Conestoga College’s response to the housing crisis after an encounter with an international student.