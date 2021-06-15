VANCOUVER -- Some Vancouver moviegoers couldn’t wait. They bought tickets for the very first showtimes at Cineplex Marine Gateway on Tuesday, as movie theatres reopened for the first time since November 2020 under Step 2 of B.C.’s restart plan.

“It’s been too long away, and I’m just so excited and so happy that its finally open again,“ said Michelle Richderoba, who bought tickets for the new musical “In The Heights.” So did Karthik Sathiamoorthi, who told CTV News he had missed the moviegoing experience, including the popcorn.

“Of course there are all the streaming platforms now, but it's not the same," he said.

“This is a great moment, a great moment,” said theatre general manager Richard Mcluckie. “We have movies to play and we have people who want to see them, it’s wonderful.”

In Step 2, each auditorium can have a maximum of 50 moviegoers in assigned seats.

“If you are coming with a group you will be able to sit together, but you’re not going to be anywhere near another group. So it will be really safe inside,” said Mcluckie.

Theatres hope they can have more guests in each auditorium under the next step, which is set to begin on July 1. But it’s unclear if that will be allowed.

“Increased gathering limits is suggested, we just don't know what it means for us. It's inferred that we could see an increase in capacity, but there is no clear guidance as to what that capacity would be,” said Bill Walker, the CEO of Landmark Cinemas.

After being closed for nearly seven months, some theatres are having a difficult time finding enough staff to fully reopen.

“We have been in contract communication, but ultimately many have left and found other jobs. We do have enough to reopen, some places will have a limited schedule because of it. But over the next couple of weeks we are out recruiting,” said Walker.

Theatres hope as movie goers start to return, staff will come back too. Opening day sales have been promising.

“We are very nearly sold out of almost everything for this evening already,” said Mcluckie.