VANCOUVER -- A desperate search for a hiker believed to have gone missing in a remote area of Coquitlam on Sunday is set to resume Tuesday morning.

It’s believed 52-year-old Ali Safar Naderi parked his vehicle near a trailhead on Diamond Crescent on Sunday to go for a hike near Eagle Mountain, as he does nearly every day. But when a neighbour spotted Naderi’s vehicle still parked much later than usual on Sunday evening, they called for help.

RCMP say Naderi left no trip plan, which made planning an organized search difficult due to the sheer number of trails and paths in the area.

But since releasing Naderi’s picture on Monday, RCMP and Coquitlam Search and Rescue received several tips and were able to launch a search.

“Dog walkers saying they’ve seen him over the month, hiking certain trails. So we have teams out all over the hiking trails, biking trails and mountain bike trails and we are searching all of those,” Al Hurley with Coquitlam Search and Rescue said Monday night.

Ground crews were in the area Monday, as well as an aerial team searching ridgelines and open spaces from a helicopter.

Searchers are focusing on an area between Buntzen Lake and the Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club.

Naderi is very familiar with the area, as police say he hikes there nearly every day. There is no indication he was in any kind of distress.

“We are assuming he’s either injured or he is lost and he’s not in a place he can yell out for help,” Hurley said.

It appears Coquitlam SAR may call in assistance from other search and rescue agencies to help in Tuesday’s search.

Anyone who has spotted Naderi recently or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue says who sees Naderi should call 911 right away.