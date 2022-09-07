'It's full of life': Researchers see hope in Vancouver's polluted False Creek

It's a beautiful setting, but looks can be deceiving.

Matt Whalen, a marine community ecologist with the Hakai Institute Coastal Research Centre, says the industrial past of Vancouver's False Creek has left a legacy on the local landscape and seascape.

“There are things in the water here that could give you pink eye, could give you gastrointestinal distress and there’s also some chemicals in the sediments that are known to cause cancer," he said.

Whalen is leading a team of researchers and volunteers in a five-day "BioBlitz" of Vancouver's False Creek, gathering samples and studying biodiversity in areas that also include Kitsilano Beach and English Bay.

"We're using the biology to find out how healthy is this water," said Whalen.

So far, Whalen says his team has observed a variety of animals living in False Creek, including an octopus, dog shark and several different types of crab.

"It's not dead in any way, it's full of life," said Whalen, adding that some areas of False Creek are richer in life than others. "Was out here near Science World yesterday and found a small octopus living in a glass bottle, and to me that's emblematic of a resilient ecosystem in some ways."

The Hakai Institute is working with volunteers from the non-profit False Creek Friends Society, in an effort to help revitalize the waterway.

"Wouldn't it be great if the kids could swim, or anyone could swim in False Creek," said Zaida Schneider from False Creek Friends. "Maybe someday it'll be Canada's first national marine park."

The five-day "BioBlitz" runs until Sept. 7. Whalen's early results already indicate the water quality has improved in recent years, but says plenty of work needs to be done.

"We're hoping that the data we collect this week gives a little bit of ammunition to the folks who want to see those changes happen," said Whalen.

Whalen says a full report of the findings should be complete before the end of the year.