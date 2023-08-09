'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destruction

Unprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.

Two flights out of YVR were scheduled to take off to Maui but were cancelled Wednesday afternoon as officials warned against all non-essential travel.

Caroline Frolic, a CTV contributor, grew up in Maui and was supposed to be on one of the departing flights, heading home to celebrate a milestone birthday.

“That’s definitely not happening; there’s no parties happening,” Frolic said. “Their Island is in ashes. And I just feel for them. I mean people are saying to me I'm so sorry. Your trip is ruined. I don't care about my trip. I want everyone to be OK.”

Frolic is one of many watching from afar as the place she loves burns and the true toll of the devastation remains to be seen. At least six people have been killed and the death toll is expected to climb.

“We are still in a search-and-rescue mode,” said Richard Bissen, Mayor of Maui County.

The acting governor of Hawaii is telling people to stay away and discouraging travel.

“This is not a safe place to be. In certain parts of Maui, we have shelters that are overrun. We have resources that are being taxed,” she said.

The main airport on Maui was sheltering about 2,000 evacuees.

It is unclear how many structures have been lost.

A wall of flames came barreling through Front Street, the main drag in Laihaina.

It also holds a special place in Frolic’s heart as that’s where she got married.

“It's absolutely terrifying. It's kind of apocalyptic feeling,” she said. “To hear that Laihaina is decimated and that Kula Lodge is gone, I’m getting emotional…there’s a lot of jobs, a lot of homes that are literally gone, just ashes now. It’s surreal.”

There is no word on the total damage as officials said the priority now is saving lives.