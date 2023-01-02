'It's a perfectly imperfect system': YVR and airlines reunite 3,500 bags with owners over 4-day period

Roughly 3,500 bags that touched down in Vancouver amid the holiday travel chaos have been returned to their rightful owners, while another 2,000 luggage items remain unclaimed as of Monday.

The airport provided an update on the "reunification process," with a spokesperson estimating it will take weeks to be complete. With the airport now operating at nearly 99 per cent operating capacity, baggage will continue to flow in.

“We have increased the number of staff on at a time, when we can, to help with customer service,” Amy Smith told CTV News. “That includes folks from across our organization, not just those who are trained in that capacity."

She says YVR is supporting airlines’ efforts to return luggage to passengers by scanning all bags into the airport’s system—both incoming and outgoing—in order to track what bags are arriving as well.

“Customers can use their boarding pass and bag tag to see where it is in YVR if we have it,” explained Smith. “If we have it, we’ll take them to one of the secure areas where the airlines store the bags so they can go look for it.”

Since Dec. 28, when the number of unclaimed checked bags was at its peak for the holiday season, Smith says YVR has reunited approximately 1,500 bags with passengers, while airlines have returned approximately 2,000.

“It’s a perfectly imperfect system—it’s working,” Smith said, commending YVR’s response for its “resilience, flexibility and innovation.”

She says the airport is grateful for people’s patience as staff work to clear the baggage backlog.

“It’s been an interesting few days for sure over this holiday season,” Smith said.