It's a girl! B.C.'s 2024 New Year's baby born in New Westminster

The first baby born in B.C. in 2024 arrived at exactly midnight, according to the provincial government.

Born at New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital, the baby girl weighed in at 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

"Welcome to the world little one, and congratulations to the family. Wishing everyone good health and a Happy New Year!" the province said in a social media post.

A spokesperson for the Health Authority told CTV News that the baby's name is Taylor and her parents are Julia Goryn and Travis Stutsky.

For bettors, the odds of the first baby of the year being born at this hospital were 8:1, according to the BC Lottery Corporation. Royal Columbian Hospital also welcomed the first New Year's baby in 2019 and 2020.