VANCOUVER -- B.C. will soon have a clearer picture of how hard the province has been hit financially because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James will give an economic update from Victoria on Tuesday.

On Monday, James said the financial update will show how the COVID-19 crisis has created "profound" challenges for residents and that it's difficult to predict how long recovery will take.

"I'm afraid it's a challenging time and you'll see that in some of the statistics tomorrow when it comes to economic forecasters who have a wide range of what they anticipate could be coming," she said.

